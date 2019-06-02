Algeria council says ‘impossible’ to hold July elections

Up to interim president Abdelkader Bensalah to "again convene the electoral body and to finalise the electoral process" until new leader is sworn in.
Sunday 02/06/2019
The July vote had been backed by Algeria's army chief, General Ahmed Gaid Salah, a key powerbroker
The July vote had been backed by Algeria's army chief, General Ahmed Gaid Salah, a key powerbroker

ALGIERS - Algeria's constitutional council said Sunday it was impossible to hold elections to choose a successor to ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika early next month as planned, after the only two candidates were rejected.

"The constitutional council rejects the candidature applications" and as a result has announced "the impossibility of holding presidential elections on July 4", according to a statement carried by national television.

It will now be up to interim president Abdelkader Bensalah to "again convene the electoral body and to finalise the electoral process" until a new leader is sworn in, the council said.

Bensalah, the former upper house speaker, was appointed on April 9 under constitutional rules which deem a presidential election must then be held within 90 days.

But the planned vote has drawn widespread protest, with Algerian demonstrators demanding Bouteflika allies step aside to make way for a broader political overhaul before any elections are held.

The July vote had been backed by Algeria's army chief, General Ahmed Gaid Salah, a key powerbroker who supported Bouteflika until ultimately calling for the impeachment of the long-time leader, who stood down in April in the face of mass protests.