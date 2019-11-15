Iraq’s Sistani backs protesters, calls for new electoral law

KARBALA - An overnight celebration of a football victory offered only brief respite to Iraq's violence, as anti-government protesters returned to the streets and security forces fired on them with live ammunition, killing at least three and wounding dozens.

Six weeks of fury on the streets had turned to joy overnight after the 2-1 victory over Iran - the neighbour Iraq's demonstrators blame for supporting the government they want to sweep from power. Celebratory gunfire and the explosions of fireworks rang out until the early morning.

But by dawn the euphoria had evaporated and protesters and police were again clashing in running battles through the streets, resuming the violence that has killed more than 300 people over the past six weeks.

Security forces fired live bullets at protesters in Baghdad's Khillani Square on Friday as they sought to push them back to the main camp at Tahrir Square, part of a government tactic to confine the unrest. Two protesters were shot dead at the square on Friday afternoon, according to a medical source, after one was killed overnight.

Smoke rose as young men with covered faces rushed to take their wounded comrades to nearby medics. One wrapped around himself the bloodstained Iraqi flag worn previously by another.

"We are peaceful, we only have flags while they have everything; tear gas and live bullets. But we will never go back," said Yassin Salman.

Eruption

The mass protests, which began in Baghdad on Oct. 1 and spread through southern Iraq, are an eruption of public anger against a ruling elite seen as enriching itself off the state and serving foreign powers - above all Iran - as many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education.

The government's response to the unrest - with live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against mostly unarmed demonstrators - has failed to intimidate the crowds, which have scorned offers of limited political reforms.

The political establishment has rejected demands for the government to step down and instead closed ranks, a consensus that was brokered by Iran's pointman for Iraq, senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Huge crowds chanting "Iran out!" had gathered ahead of Thursday night's football match, to watch on giant screens set up by the authorities. When it ended in a victory over Iran, they erupted in celebration, with protesters chanting with joy alongside the police.

Fireworks went off in the main protest camp at Baghdad's central Tahrir Square, and exploded over the capital for hours.

Iraq's national team, with stars from across its sectarian and ethnic divides, has rallied the nation at other difficult moments - notably a surprise victory in the Asian Cup final against rival Saudi Arabia in 2007 at the crest of civil war.

"The national football team is the only thing that will let us be happy and unify the Iraqi people," Amir Ali, draped in an Iraqi flag, said amid the celebrations.

But the return of violence on Friday swiftly dispelled the euphoria.

'Better pay attention'

Iraq's top Shiite cleric, who intervenes in politics only at times of crisis, openly backed the protests in his Friday sermon and said he doubted the elites would deliver reform.

"If those who wield power think they can escape enacting real reforms by stalling, they are delusional. What comes after these protests will not be like what followed earlier ones, so they better pay attention," Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said in a sermon read out by his representative.

Sistani, 89, has firmed up his backing of the demonstrators in recent days and on Friday called protests "the honourable way" to seek change.

Sistani denies being party to the Iranian-sponsored deal to preserve the government, and has warned outside powers against "imposing" anything on Iraq.

A source with close ties to the Shiite religious leadership told AFP news agency that Iranian delegates had tried to deliver a letter to Sistani asking him to back the government and tell protesters to leave the streets.

Sistani "refused to answer the letter or even receive them," but he did meet with Soleimani, the source said.

"Qasem Soleimani heard some tough words from the marjaiyah about the Iranian role in the Iraqi crisis," he added.

Even the marjaiyah

Like the demonstrators, Sistani appears to have brushed off Iranian and (by extension) government promises of reform as too little, too late.

"In response to the protesters' demands, nothing notable has been achieved on the ground so far," he said in his speech.

Emboldened after Sistani's sermon, thousands of protesters rallied in the southern hotspots of Kut, Hilla, Nasiriyah and Basra. Near the capital's main protest camp in Tahrir Square, demonstrators decided to hold their ground after hearing the Shiite religious leadership, or "marjaiyah".

"No one retreat, even the marjaiyah is with us!" said one young man as security forces pelted them with tear gas canisters.

Earlier this week, Sistani met the United Nations' top official in Iraq to back its phased roadmap for tackling the crisis.

The plan calls for electoral reforms within two weeks followed by constitutional amendments and infrastructure legislation within three months. Parliament received a draft of a new electoral law this week but has yet to begin debating it.

On Friday, Sistani urged lawmakers to "work quickly to pass a fair electoral law that would restore people's faith in the electoral process".

"No one can give the government legitimacy but the people... Passing a law that does not provide this opportunity to voters would not be acceptable or useful," he said.